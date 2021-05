May 19—Former Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin appears to have come to terms with the end of his NBA career. "To the next generation of Asian American ballers — man, I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers — (especially) now — but you guys got next," Lin, 32, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "When you get your shot, do NOT hesitate. Don't worry whether anyone else thinks you belong. The world never will. If there's any chance to doubt, they will.