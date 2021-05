(TRENTON) – Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced the Murphy Administration has secured another $22.6 million in federal funds to expand and support mental health services, especially in the wake of COVID-19. “The pandemic continues to take its toll on individual’s emotional and mental health, and the services and support we provide through New Jersey Human Services are needed more than ever,” Acting Commissioner Adelman said. “We are grateful for this federal funding to maintain and expand the services that individuals need, and we want people to know they are not alone and that help remains available.”