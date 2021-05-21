Steve Kerr Sarcastically Calls Out Andrew Wiggins' Haters: "I Don't Know If You Guys Know This, But People Actually Change And Evolve."

Andrew Wiggins is one of the most criticized players in the league, so he does not seem too fazed by the latest analyst to pile onto the heap. Speaking this week on “SportsCenter,” ESPN’s Stephen A Smith said that he would trade away Wiggins for “a box of cookies.” Smith was also critical of Wiggins for having only one good game for every 20 subpar games, as well as for not having an impact worthy of a former No. 1 overall pick.