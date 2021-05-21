Steve Kerr Sarcastically Calls Out Andrew Wiggins' Haters: "I Don't Know If You Guys Know This, But People Actually Change And Evolve."
Andrew Wiggins was the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick, and because of his draft position, he has often been labeled as a disappointment, simply because he is not a superstar. However, that doesn't mean that he's a bad player. In fact, the Golden State Warriors' second-best scorer on the roster is enjoying career highs in efficiency and performed admirably against LeBron James on the defensive end during the Golden State Warriors' recent play-in game.fadeawayworld.net