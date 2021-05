Former Smithville mayor Scott Saunders, Jr. was arrested last week on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child. According to a statement released by the City of Smithville, allegations were made on social media about Saunders at the beginning of 2021. Due to the nature of the allegations and the possibility of criminal offenses, the information was immediately forwarded to the Texas Rangers for an investigation in order to eliminate any potential conflict of interest for the City of Smithville and to provide protection for everyone involved. On the morning of Monday, May 10, the City of ...