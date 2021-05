Sheridan High School graduates will have an opportunity to celebrate their achievement while keeping a lasting Sheridan tradition alive. The Kiwanis of Sheridan have been honored to accept Project Graduation from the Harper family. Project Graduation is a celebration of and for the graduating students of Sheridan County high schools that was originally organized by Pam Harper, who helped found the celebration, according to Kiwanis of Sheridan Secretary Dina Garcia Blachard. In honor of Harper, Kiwanis of Sheridan plans on renaming the event The Pam Harper Memorial after this year’s graduation.