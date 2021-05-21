A Rockstar Design Team Takes a Home in British Columbia From “Spec” to Spectacular
In Whistler, a design-loving couple tasks a team of designers to turn a spec home into a bespoke family residence that’s all their own. What started as a spec house turned into one of the most detail-oriented projects of architect Chris Hunter’s career. Thanks to his forward-thinking approach to design, Hunter, who’s the principal at his own firm, hunterOFFICE Architecture, was prepared for the sea change to come. "I design with strong bones so future owners can adjust," he says.www.dwell.com