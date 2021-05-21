Derrick Rose On Being A Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate: "It's Cool, But It's More Cool Being In The Playoffs."

Derrick Rose is a player who has undoubtedly been through a long process in his career. He was the youngest MVP ever, but injuries robbed him of his prime. Despite that, he is still an extremely capable point guard. He averaged 14.9 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 4.2 APG during his regular-season time with the New York Knicks, while also being one of the core players that propelled them to a playoff appearance.