Get the facts on the Vax: Did vaccines slow COVID-19 spread?

BOSTON — "I do think the vaccines are responsible for this," said Dr. Shira Doron, Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist. "I have to admit, I never thought we'd have a vaccine this quickly and this effective. I would've been happy with one with 50% efficacy but we have three with unbelievable efficacy and safety. The vaccine is helping to bring those cases down quickly but the other thing that's helping is we have immunity from natural infection in a pretty good proportion of the unvaccinated -- probably about one-third -- and we have good weather."