This is the first of three posts looking at each of our defensive position groups examining the off-season moves we’ve made in the last few months. We’ve all seen the talking-heads’ analyses, the Raiders are due for a regression this year. Mike Clay over at ESPN, for example, recently ranked the Raider’s roster in the bottom-10 of the league. Meanwhile, over at Touchdown Wire, they peg the Raiders at 30 (out of 32) in terms of roster strength in a prediction of regression based primarily on the draft while ignoring the moves the Raiders made in free agency. Finally, many early mocks for 2022 have us picking in the top-10 and going quarterback.