Chicago White Sox lose 2-1 to New York Yankees, spoiling Carlos Rodón’s outstanding performance in a thriller with an October feel

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodón has always pitched well at Yankee Stadium.

He took it to another level Friday.

Rodón set a career high with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. He did not factor in the decision in a game the Yankees won 2-1.

Gleyber Torres knocked in Aaron Judge with a single to left off reliever Evan Marshall in the ninth inning to give the Yankees the victory in a thriller in front of 14,011.

It was tense throughout thanks in large part to the outstanding pitching by Rodón and Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Rodón allowed two hits and did not surrender a walk in the 95-pitch outing.

“(Catcher) Zack (Collins) and I worked pretty well tonight again,” Rodón said. “Fastball command was good, and slider showed up today. So that combo helped out a lot. Featured some changeups and kept them off balance.”

Montgomery allowed four hits and struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings.

“That guy over there pitched a hell of a game, as well,” Rodón said. “Both these lineups are pretty tough to pitch against. Especially a left-handed pitcher against our lineup, you’ve seen the track record. It’s not easy to maneuver (through) our lineup as a lefty. And that Yankees lineup is obviously very impressive.”

This was the first game in the modern era (since 1900) where both starters struck out at least 10 and allowed no runs and no walks, according to Stats.

“It was just another outstanding performance, in this ballpark against that lineup,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Rodón. “He was very sharp. Unfortunately, Montgomery with his different mix of pitches just kept us off balance all night.”

Rodón struck out at least two batters in each of his six innings, including striking out the side in the first.

And he had strikeouts in big moments. The Yankees placed runners on second and third with one out in the third after a double error by second baseman Nick Madrigal.

DJ LeMahieu grounded to first and José Abreu, playing in his 1,000th career major-league game, threw home to get Miguel Andújar for the second out. Abreu return to the lineup after missing all three games against the Minnesota Twins because of left ankle inflammation .

Rodón then struck out Luke Voit to end the inning.

Friday marked his fourth career start at Yankee Stadium, where he is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

“Two very good teams in the AL, two playoff contenders,” Rodón said. “And you got the feel of it tonight with the game that was played in that atmosphere. Yankee Stadium’s a special place and probably always will be.”

Torres hit a 345-foot home run to right against reliever Michael Kopech to break the scoreless tie in the seventh.

Madrigal brought Adam Eaton in with a bloop single to right to tie the game in the eighth.

The Yankees threatened again in the eighth. Andújar singled and Tyler Wade entered as a pinch-runner, moving to third on a single to left by Brett Gardner.

Marshall replaced Kopech and LeMahieu hit a bouncer back up the middle. Shortstop Tim Anderson fielded and threw home to get Wade for the first out. Voit hit a line drive to Yoán Moncada and he threw to second for an inning-ending double play.

The Sox had runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth when Andrew Vaughn grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play.

The Yankees got the big hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in a game that felt a lot like October baseball.

“Think about it, this was a heck of a game,” Rodón said. “That team over there is very good, as are we. A triple play like that, you don’t see that very often, especially in that situation, a 1-1 game in the ninth. I was sitting in the dugout, you definitely don’t want that to happen, thinking we’re going to put up a run there. You’ve just got to clear that one and go on to tomorrow.”

