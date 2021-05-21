newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox lose 2-1 to New York Yankees, spoiling Carlos Rodón’s outstanding performance in a thriller with an October feel

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodón has always pitched well at Yankee Stadium.

He took it to another level Friday.

Rodón set a career high with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees. He did not factor in the decision in a game the Yankees won 2-1.

Gleyber Torres knocked in Aaron Judge with a single to left off reliever Evan Marshall in the ninth inning to give the Yankees the victory in a thriller in front of 14,011.

It was tense throughout thanks in large part to the outstanding pitching by Rodón and Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery.

Rodón allowed two hits and did not surrender a walk in the 95-pitch outing.

“(Catcher) Zack (Collins) and I worked pretty well tonight again,” Rodón said. “Fastball command was good, and slider showed up today. So that combo helped out a lot. Featured some changeups and kept them off balance.”

Montgomery allowed four hits and struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings.

“That guy over there pitched a hell of a game, as well,” Rodón said. “Both these lineups are pretty tough to pitch against. Especially a left-handed pitcher against our lineup, you’ve seen the track record. It’s not easy to maneuver (through) our lineup as a lefty. And that Yankees lineup is obviously very impressive.”

This was the first game in the modern era (since 1900) where both starters struck out at least 10 and allowed no runs and no walks, according to Stats.

“It was just another outstanding performance, in this ballpark against that lineup,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Rodón. “He was very sharp. Unfortunately, Montgomery with his different mix of pitches just kept us off balance all night.”

Rodón struck out at least two batters in each of his six innings, including striking out the side in the first.

And he had strikeouts in big moments. The Yankees placed runners on second and third with one out in the third after a double error by second baseman Nick Madrigal.

DJ LeMahieu grounded to first and José Abreu, playing in his 1,000th career major-league game, threw home to get Miguel Andújar for the second out. Abreu return to the lineup after missing all three games against the Minnesota Twins because of left ankle inflammation .

Rodón then struck out Luke Voit to end the inning.

Friday marked his fourth career start at Yankee Stadium, where he is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA.

“Two very good teams in the AL, two playoff contenders,” Rodón said. “And you got the feel of it tonight with the game that was played in that atmosphere. Yankee Stadium’s a special place and probably always will be.”

Torres hit a 345-foot home run to right against reliever Michael Kopech to break the scoreless tie in the seventh.

Madrigal brought Adam Eaton in with a bloop single to right to tie the game in the eighth.

The Yankees threatened again in the eighth. Andújar singled and Tyler Wade entered as a pinch-runner, moving to third on a single to left by Brett Gardner.

Marshall replaced Kopech and LeMahieu hit a bouncer back up the middle. Shortstop Tim Anderson fielded and threw home to get Wade for the first out. Voit hit a line drive to Yoán Moncada and he threw to second for an inning-ending double play.

The Sox had runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth when Andrew Vaughn grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play.

The Yankees got the big hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in a game that felt a lot like October baseball.

“Think about it, this was a heck of a game,” Rodón said. “That team over there is very good, as are we. A triple play like that, you don’t see that very often, especially in that situation, a 1-1 game in the ninth. I was sitting in the dugout, you definitely don’t want that to happen, thinking we’re going to put up a run there. You’ve just got to clear that one and go on to tomorrow.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
678
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#The New York Yankees#Al#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#October Baseball#Yankee Stadium#Career Major League Game#Strikeouts#Shortstop Tim Anderson#Reliever Evan Marshall#Abreu Return#Hits#Runs#Pitches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner back in Yankees' lineup Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Texas Rangers. Gardner will hit sixth and return to center field after Ryan LaMarre made a start on Sunday. The veteran outfielder could see more playing time in the short-term while Giancarlo Stanton spends time on the injured list with a left quad strain.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Yankees, Aaron Judge walk-off the White Sox and complete a three-game sweep

NEW YORK — By spinning a no-hitter and turning a triple play within days, the Yankees established two rare ways to win during a period when anything seemed possible. “As unique a week as I’ve probably ever experienced,’’ said manager Aaron Boone. And that was spoken before Sunday afternoon at...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-grounded out for Alberto in the 7th. E_Alberto (3). LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Moncada (7), Eaton (6), Collins (4). HR_C.Santana (7), off Kopech; Vaughn (2), off Junis. RBIs_C.Santana (24), Vaughn 2 (9), Moncada (22). Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Alberto, Lopez); Chicago 5 (Mercedes 3,...
MLBTitusville Herald

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2

A-singled for Collins in the 8th. E_Collins (2), Lamb (1), Lynn (1). LOB_Minnesota 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Larnach (2), Polanco (8). HR_Kepler (3), off Ruiz; T.Anderson (5), off Pineda; Lamb (1), off Pineda. RBIs_Kepler (13), T.Anderson (15), Lamb (1), Vaughn (6), Mercedes (22). S_Eaton. Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler,...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1

Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day, and the Kansas City Royals handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to...
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Madrigal hitting second Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will bat second in Monday's series opener against left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins. Madrigal was the No. 9 hitter on Sunday and he managed to go 1-for-4 to end a three-game drought at the plate. Yermin Mercedes will bat cleanup on Monday in place of a resting Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn will hit fifth.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.
MLBbostonnews.net

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.