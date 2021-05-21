newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Blackburn blasts Biden for lack of transparency as administration quietly flies illegal migrants to Tennessee

By Karen Townsend
Hot Air
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration quietly began transferring illegal migrants from the southern border to the state of Tennessee within the last week. This move was so quiet, in fact, that the state’s top elected officials didn’t know anything about it until it was done. Now Senator Marsha Blackburn is joined by the junior senator from Tennessee, Senator Bill Hagerty, and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in demanding some answers as to what exactly is going on.

