Patriots’ roster at 90 with additions of Colbert, Gaffney

Today, CycloneAlert's Michael Swain takes a big picture look at the Iowa State roster after a busy spring that included a lot of player movement. The roster looks a lot different now than it did when T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach in mid-March. In total, five players (Tyler Harris, Darlinstone Dubar, Dudley Blackwell, Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands) from last year's team have put their names in the transfer portal. On the other side, Iowa State has added six transfers in Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington, Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, Kansas wing Tristan Enaruna, Washington State big man Aljaz Kunc, Denver big man Robert Jones and UNLV guard Caleb Grill. What should fans expect from the incoming transfers as well as four-star guard Tyrese Hunter? And how could Iowa State look to play with the current roster? Those questions are answered on this week's podcast.