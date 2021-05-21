newsbreak-logo
Patriots’ roster at 90 with additions of Colbert, Gaffney

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert and running back Tyler Gaffney on Friday, bringing them to the maximum of 90 players on their roster in advance of the start of their offseason training program next week. Colbert, 27, joins his fourth NFL team since being...

