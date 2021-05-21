Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Periods of snow will continue through midnight tonight Bands of moderate to at times heavy snow will continue to move northward through northward through Southwestern and portions of North- central Montana through midnight. Visibility may fall below a half mile at times during heavier periods of snowfall. Additional snow accumulations will mostly range from trace amounts to 2 inches, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mostly impact bridges and grassy areas, but slushy roadway accumulations may become more common around sunset. Those traveling should be prepared for variable road conditions and areas of poor visibility.alerts.weather.gov