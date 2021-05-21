newsbreak-logo
Beaverhead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole Periods of snow will continue through midnight tonight Bands of moderate to at times heavy snow will continue to move northward through northward through Southwestern and portions of North- central Montana through midnight. Visibility may fall below a half mile at times during heavier periods of snowfall. Additional snow accumulations will mostly range from trace amounts to 2 inches, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mostly impact bridges and grassy areas, but slushy roadway accumulations may become more common around sunset. Those traveling should be prepared for variable road conditions and areas of poor visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Highest accumulations will be at and above pass level. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. The Winter Storm Watch does not include the Helena Valley and the Lincoln area. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Meagher, Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on mostly slippery and slushy road conditions, but mountain passes will likely become snow covered. Travel overall could be very difficult.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Snowpack levels down in southwestern Montana

There's still a good chunk of snow left in the mountains, but some river basins in southwestern Montana don't quite have enough. Intermittent spates of warm weather and a shortage of April showers led to low snowpack levels in river basins across the region, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. That came at the tail end of a fairly dry winter, and it has the report's summer streamflow forecasts for some streams looking bleak.
Gallatin County, MTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those living within or downstream of the Bridger Foothills Fire Burn Scar should remain aware of changing conditions through the evening hours on Friday. Target Area: Gallatin FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for A portion of southwest Montana, including the following area, Gallatin. * From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening. * Basins within and immediately downstream of the Bridger Foothills Burn Scar. * This watch is only valid for the Bridger Foothills Burn Scar, and does not include the remaining cities of Gallatin County.
Gallatin County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 06:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gallatin Heavy Rainfall Rates Possible over the Bridger Foothills Fire Burn Scar Area This Afternoon A weather system approaching from the Pacific Northwest will create an increasingly moist and unstable environment over Central and Southwest Montana this afternoon through Saturday. There is the possibility during the afternoon to early evening hours of heavy rainfall that could cause impacts within and downstream of the Bridger Foothills Fire burn scar area. If precipitation develops with peak instability during the afternoon, thunderstorm coverage and rainfall rates could be higher. Those living within or downstream of the Bridger Foothills Fire Burn Scar should remain aware of changing conditions through the evening hours on Friday. Any rainfall rates in excess of 0.50 per hour increases the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows in basins affected by the fire. At this time, it seems unlikely that those rainfall rates will be met, but not out of the question. Steady, light to moderate precipitation continues overnight into Saturday, but the chance for rain related impacts will decrease as rain changes to snow and begins to accumulate at elevations down to, or below 5000 feet.
Glacier County, MTNBCMontana

Glacier plowing crews on track to open Going-to-the-Sun Road

KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier National Park plowing crews are hard at work getting the Going-to-the-Sun Road cleared and ready for the summer. Plowing away winter snow does not happen overnight, officials said it takes on average two and a half to three months. By late May, most roads will be...