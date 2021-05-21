Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following river in Illinois La Moine River at Ripley. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Ripley. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 11:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Extensive cropland is flooded below the gauge near the LaGrange Lock Road bridge. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu La Moine River Ripley 22.0 23.0 Sat 11 am 22.4 20.4 15.1 11.0 9.9alerts.weather.gov