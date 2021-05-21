newsbreak-logo
Lake Of The Woods County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Angle Inlet, or 31 miles northeast of Roseau, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Oak Island and Flag Island around 550 PM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
