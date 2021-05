Earlier this year, Ford’s European arm committed that by mid-2026, 100 percent of its passenger vehicle lineup will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid and that it will be completely all-electric by 2030. However, Ford North America has thus far refused to set an end date for ICE vehicle sales, citing the unique challenges of the region as the main reason. Regardless, other automakers, including General Motors, have set goals in regards to an all-electric transition, and it seems that Ford North America will indeed eventually electrify its entire lineup as well.