Don’t say I didn’t try to warn you. ‘Ax The Flat Tax’ Talk Before This Damn Fool Idea Is Sprung On Us At The Last Minute:. For those of you who were not born yesterday, you know that the state budget negotiated between the governor and Republican legislative leaders, and their favored stakeholders like the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is typically sprung on the legislature at the end of the legislative session, rather than debated in committee hearings with public input through regular order.