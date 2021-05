MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced its spring grant awards. $78,308 was awarded to 32 organizations and projects. The awards have been given out for at least 25 years and on average, the MCCF have been giving out between $30,000 and $35,000 in grant awards. Fortunately, in the last two years the foundation has given out over $75,000.