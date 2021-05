There have been all of these hints and clues, little mentions by the original cast members that something is in the works. But we didn’t know for sure until now. Hocus Pocus 2 officially has a premiere date, and please allow me the honor of giving you every last bit of information we have so far about when we’ll be watching the Sanderson sisters ride again, how to watch it, and who is going to be involved. I’m just so relieved some virgin finally lit that black candle, I can’t even tell you.