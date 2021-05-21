Letters for May 22: Let’s lower the cost of medication in the U.S.

newsbreak-logo
The cost of prescription drugs continues to rise at astronomical rates, crippling millions who desperately need medication to survive. While the journey to universal health care seems far and long, three congressmen are taking a stand against Big Pharma and advocating for a bill that will bring us closer to making the dream of universal health care a reality. Reps. Bobby Scott, Frank Pallone and Richard Neal are spearheading HR3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
RelationshipsKevinMD.com

As the pandemic winds down, another crisis may be looming

Imagine this scenario: a busy mom struggles to balance work and parenting during the pandemic when suddenly her teenage son begins to anger. He gets out of control, screams threats, and kicks a hole in the wall. Neighbors call the police, who recommend the family go to the emergency department (ED). When the family arrives at the ED, the stresses of enforced isolation show on their exhausted, tearful faces. And unfortunately, in these extraordinary times, they’re far from alone.
Congress & Courtsinsideradio.com

Renewed Effort By House Republicans To Yank Federal Funding Of NPR.

Supporters of federal funding for public radio and television say an open secret in Washington is that members of both parties have no desire to cut their allocation – and many Republicans even quietly support it even as some members of their parties push to eliminate it from the federal budget. But that is not stopping critics of public radio and TV from pushing forward and once again introducing legislation that would ax federal support.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Letter: Let's take back our liberty

John F. Kennedy won the democratic vote because he stood up for those who felt disenfranchised by our government. Today, this nation faces that same situation not just from the Democrats, but from Republicans as well. We are a people being pushed to the edge, feeling isolated by our government....
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SavaSeniorCare settles federal case over poor care, inflated billing

Atlanta-based chain to pay $11.2 million and employ monitor to protect residents. At nursing homes operated by Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare, the pressure to meet financial targets for years was so great that nursing home residents were kept longer than they needed to stay and given therapies they didn’t need, whistleblowers claimed. At other Sava homes, the financial pressures led to understaffing, leaving vulnerable residents sitting in urine and feces and having their calls for help unanswered.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

As Hamas attacks Israeli civilians, the 'Squad' offers an 'All Lives Matter' response to antisemitism

In 2019, after Rep. Ilhan Omar was criticized for her many antisemitic remarks, her House colleagues attempted to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism. I say "attempted" because, thanks to her friends in high places, the resolution was watered down. They made it a blanket condemnation of bigotry, including the kinds that are less fashionable than antisemitism in ultra-leftist circles. Ultimately, the resolution condemned "white supremacists" exploiting bigotry against over a dozen minorities. Jews were listed seventh, sandwiched in between "other people of color" and Muslims.
Texas StateTenth Amendment Center

To the Governor: Texas Passes “Suppressor Freedom” Act

AUSTIN, Texas (May 23, 2021) – The Texas Senate gave final approval to a bill that would take the first two steps against National Firearms Act (NFA) restrictions on firearm sound suppressors. The bill now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) filed House Bill 957 (HB957)...
MilitaryPosted by
The Atlantic

The Costly Success of Israel’s Iron Dome

In the 12 days that preceded Thursday’s announcement of a cease-fire, the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched 4,369 rockets of various sizes and ranges from Gaza toward Israel. According to Israel’s military, nearly two-thirds of these missed their target, hitting fields and other open areas, or malfunctioning and falling short. That still leaves about 1,500 rockets that headed for built-up areas. Remarkably, this barrage resulted in only a dozen deaths: More than 90 percent of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s missile-defense system, Iron Dome.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Fox’s John Roberts Corrects House Republican in Real Time on False Claim that U.S. Funded Research at Wuhan Lab

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joined John Roberts on Fox News Monday to offer his reaction to a report in The Wall Street Journal about the origins of Covid-19. According to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence document, three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China became so sick in November 2019, they needed hospitalization. China had previously told the World Health Organization that the first recorded instance of a patient with Covid-like symptoms occurred in December, and this reporting has further fueled calls for an investigation into whether the virus originated in a lab. On Monday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said the report is “completely untrue.”
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Elizabeth Warren, Colleagues Urge the Biden Admin to Use All Tools to End Saudi Coalition’s Blockade of Yemen

May 24, 2021 - Washington - Last week, Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a group of their colleagues in sending a letter to. President Biden regarding the Saudi-led coalition's use of blockade tactics in Yemen that have prevented food, medicine, and other crucial supplies from reaching millions. In the letter, the lawmakers urge President Biden to take immediate and decisive action to leverage all U.S. influence and tools to pressure Saudi Arabia to unconditionally and immediately end its blockade tactics.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.