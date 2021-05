Tennis player Noah Berry was named Freshman of the Year in the Big West conference at California Polytechnic State University – the first Freshman of the Year recipient from CalPoly since 2014. He went undefeated, playing number two in season conference matches. Noah is a 2020 graduate of The Emery/Weiner School, and, during his high school years, he was ranked as high as 31 in the country on Tennis Recruiting for his grade. He was ranked No. 1 in Texas two years in a row. Noah’s sister, Misha, is looking forward to joining him to play tennis for the CalPoly Mustangs in the fall.