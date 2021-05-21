newsbreak-logo
'Major League' stars Charlie Sheen, Bob Uecker reunite for California Strong event

Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Sheen may be a famous award-winning actor, but the best compliment he ever received was this week by Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker. Uecker, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, former major-league catcher, comedian and actor himself, appeared with Sheen in the movie, "Major League." They were reminiscing about the 1989 classic in a Facetime call with Sheen and former Brewers All-Star outfielder Ryan Braun.

California Strong makes return

California Strong will host another major fundraiser for California residents affected by the natural disasters and tragic events over the past few years. Guests can attend a summertime drive-in showing of “Major League” on Sat., May 22. The movie will be shown at Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu.
