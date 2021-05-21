'Major League' stars Charlie Sheen, Bob Uecker reunite for California Strong event

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will have their third match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Braves won the two meetings so far against the Brewers. The team claimed victory in their recent match to a score of 5-1. Freddie Freeman scored the first point in the 1st inning. William Contreras homered in the 8th inning and earned the winning point. Atlanta had 5 runs, 11 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. The Braves are 3rd at 19-20 in the NL East Division.