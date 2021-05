The one real, universal truth of cryptocurrencies has been volatility — whipsawing prices that move up and down, several percentage points in mere minutes. But drill down a bit, and some stark differences in business models emerge. To that end, one might debate whether bitcoin will reign, not just as a favorite of speculators on exchanges, but as a consumer favorite when it comes to making payments — or whether an alternative may step forward and de-throne the reining heavyweight of the space.