Enterprise, AL

Wiregrass Animal Group (WAG) prepares for this weekend’s dog meet and greet event

By Paige Weeks
wdhn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Animal Group (WAG) is offering you a chance to add a furry friend to your family. Sunday, the group will hold a dog meet and greet at Melissa’s Happy Dogs LLC in Enterprise. Almost all of the dogs ready to be adopted will be present, and foster parents will also be there to answer any questions potential adopters might have.

