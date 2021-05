In case you aren’t aware, today’s the last day you can buy the entire Darkmoon Races mini-set bundled together (according to the official Battle.net page). On May 11 (most likely around the usual 10 AM PDT / 19:00 CEST) you will no longer be able to get it. Of course, it doesn’t mean that you can no longer obtain the cards – you can still open them in Darkmoon Faire packs and craft them. However, the option to get them all for $14.99 or 2000 Gold will expire.