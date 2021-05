New Moon in Taurus is on May 11 and we will all continue to feel the effects for the next six months. This is a moon that will allow us to focus on transformation as well as our own sense of comfort and stability. The Moon will make a nice sextile to Neptune and a trine to Pluto. Although it is not a close orb, this energy is still motivating us to make changes and evolve. Relationships now will be strengthened due to the influence of Pluto. We will seek harmony thanks to Neptune, and we will be driven for success because Taurus expresses the need for the best in order to achieve stability. This is a Moon of calm, creative energy, and love, since it is ruled by Venus.