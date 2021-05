SELMA, Ala. -- It's not the first Confederate monument to go missing in Selma, but the story of the stolen Jefferson Davis chair may be the oddest. How to steal a chair that weighed maybe 500 pounds? Who was the group "White Lies Matter" that appeared to have stolen the chair to make a statement about how we remember the Confederacy? What of the ransom demand that didn't ask for money, but included threats of a scatological nature? And how did the chair end up 300 miles away in New Orleans?