The Milwaukee Bucks' quest for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs stayed alive with a 122-108 home win over the Miami Heat on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee scored 44 first-quarter points to propel itself to a 16-point lead after 12 minutes. The Bucks led by as many as 24 points in the game, but Miami stopped the bleeding and cut the deficit to as few as 11 points in the fourth quarter.