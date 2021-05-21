Layton police: Man allegedly sexually victimized 5 young females, including a 4-year-old

LAYTON — Layton police arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing five young females, including a 4-year-old, in 2020 and earlier. The investigation began May 1 when a woman saw her 4-year-old repeatedly taking off her pants and putting her hands down her pants. She asked the girl why she was doing that and recorded her answers for police. The girl said Ricardo Rios, a man who had stayed at their home, had touched her sexually.