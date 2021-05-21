newsbreak-logo
Yantis, TX

Yantis High School Class of 2021 Top 10 Announced

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 3 days ago
Yantis High School has announced the top 10 seniors in order of grade ranking, and have celebrated all Class of 2021 graduates over the last week. Announced earlier this week were the top two honor graduates. Brooke Barrett leads the class of 2021 as the valedictorian and Sarahi Martinez as the salutatorian.

