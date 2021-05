I-75’s southbound exit to the Anthony Wayne Trail was supposed to have reopened by now — albeit temporarily — but a materials problem has impacted that schedule. Rebecca Dangelo, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s spokesman in Bowling Green, said “asphalt mix issues” have thwarted paving the ramp’s bottom half after that was otherwise ready to happen. That explains why little was happening last week around the ramp or on the outbound Trail’s left lane, which also appeared to be graded and ready for paving.