A Greene County man was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on Thursday, according to reports. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, FCSO deputies and officers from the Washington Police Department responded to a report of “shots fired” at Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors located at 1781 Old U.S. 35 SE on Thursday just before 7 a.m. Michael P. Nartker, 48 of Beavercreek, was taken into custody by law enforcement at the scene without incident. The report also states he was identified as an employee of Hi-Tech Electrical.