Meigs County, OH

MHS students present documentary film final projects

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

POMEROY — Students at Meigs High School finished the documentaries they produced in partnership with WOUB Public Media by putting together a premiere event of sorts. On Tuesday, May 18, the students presented their films created as part of WOUB’s Our Ohio project to WOUB Producer/Director Evan Shaw, Community Engagement Manager Cheri Russo and Educational Services Manager Deborah Brewer, as well as many school administrators.

