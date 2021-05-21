MHS students present documentary film final projects

The 2021 Eastern High School prom will take place on Sunday at Eastern High School, with the Prom King and Queen to be crowned as part of the event. There will be no public walk-in at the school, with the walk-in to be live streamed on the Eastern Local School District Facebook page. Queen candidates are (back, left to right) Hannah Blanchard, Sydney Sanders, Whitney Durst and Ashton Guthrie. King candidates are (front, left to right) Matthew Blanchard, Blake Newland, Bruce Hawley, Bradley Hawk.