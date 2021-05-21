Richmond County traffic stop leads to bust; guns, drugs seized
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Two people have been arrested after a traffic stop by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office led to a narcotics bust. On May 20, Richmond County deputies arrested thirty-year-old Michael Henderson during a traffic stop. Henderson was wanted for outstanding warrants. After the stop, investigators conducted a search warrant on a home on the 1400 block of Ridgewood Dr., which was connected to Henderson's girlfriend, thirty-three-year-old Lakeata Sinkfield. During that search, officers recovered five guns and 6.71 lbs. of Fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture.www.wfxg.com