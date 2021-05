PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people were injured in a shooting Friday night on U.S. Highway 50 West., just east of Pueblo Blvd. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 9:30 p.m., when a car traveling east toward the city, was shot at several times by another car. The driver of one The post 3 injured in shooting on Highway 50 West in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.