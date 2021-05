MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (May 12, 2021) — The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Monday noon. Of the 27 new confirmed cases, there are 14 new cases in the Bullhead City service area. There are 7 new cases in the Kingman service area. There are 6 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area. There are 0 new cases in the North County service area. There are 0 new cases in an Undetermined area of the county.