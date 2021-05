The Nevada state seal inside the Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) As Riley Snyder and Michelle Rindels wrote on May 2nd, the 2021 session of the Legislature is rapidly approaching a close. Many crucial policy debates remain unfinished. Legislators’ decisions on these issues will echo in the lives of Nevadans for years to come. Despite historic mobilization from Tribal leaders and advocates of Native issues, one crucial bill remains unpassed: AB262, which would waive tuition fees for Native students in Nevada’s institutions of higher education.