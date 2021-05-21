newsbreak-logo
Bossier Parish, LA

A report from Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBids have been requested on a pair of major infrastructure projects in the parish, Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday. Hudson said a drainage ditch extending from just north of White Oak Dr. to Dogwood South and replacing the bridge on Linton...

Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
K945

Bossier Parish COVID-19 Cases are On the Rise Again

Is it just me, or does it feel like we are almost out of the COVID-19 pandemic? I'm not saying I have burned all of my facemasks or stopped washing my hands, it just seems like every day we are seeing positive news about infection rates, or the the amount of people getting fully vaccinated. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards even lifted the mandatory, state-wide mask mandate - what else do we need to see before we declare this extremely protracted crisis finally over?
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Bossier City, LAbossierpress.com

DA Schuyler Marvin meets with Bossier City Rotary Club

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Schuyler Marvin, District Attorney for the 26th Judicial District, as the speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. The club asked District Attorney Marvin to discuss the matters that he deems as being important to him, his office and the community at-large.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Greenwood, LAKSLA

I-20 westbound closed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down at exit 3 due to police activity on the interstate, according to Greenwood Police. According to police, a pursuit started in Bossier Parish sometime before 7 a.m. and ended near mile marker 628 in Harrison County. East and...
Waskom, TXktbb.com

Arrest made after armed standoff on I-20 near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY — An arrest was made Saturday after an armed standoff on I-20 between Waskom and Marshall. According to our news partner KETK, an officer on the scene said the arrest was made after five and half hours. Authorities say the man was alone and wielded the weapon multiple times. Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall police, and Texas Rangers were on the scene in addition to Shreveport and Louisiana state police. Authorities say the suspect led law enforcement on a chase that started in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officers were able to spike the truck and the trailer on I-20 and quickly surrounded it. Negotiators were with him for hours, which eventually led to the arrest. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer passes

Former U.S. Representative and Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died at the age of 77. Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. He also served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988, representing Louisiana’s fourth congressional district. Born Oct....
Bossier City, LAbossierpress.com

Bossier Sheriff’s Academy Graduates Friday

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce 19 law enforcement officer recruits will graduate from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy during a ceremony at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The recruits from BPSTA Class 024 are from eight area law enforcement agencies –...
Bossier City, LAKTBS

Louisiana House advances construction budget, casino referendum

(The Center Square) – With little public discussion and no dissent, the Louisiana House approved a $4.9 billion multiyear construction budget Thursday. “I’m not Santa Claus,” Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop said. “Sometimes, I’m the Grinch.”. Bishop, who as House Ways and Means Committee chair sponsors the annual construction budget...
Shreveport, LAbossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport provides Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12- 15

Effective immediately LSU Health Shreveport will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and up at all LSUHS vaccination sites. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu to ensure a signed consent form is completed. Any minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 12-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport will also be assisting local pediatric clinics to provide the Pfizer vaccine for their patients. Clinic coordinators should contact Dr. John Vanchiere for more information.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Trial delayed for defendants indicted in Operation Hustle City

SHREVEPORT, La. – Trial proceedings for seven people facing federal drug charges in connection with Operation Hustle City were canceled Monday because of the inability to accommodate everyone while still practicing COVID-19 social distancing protocols. A new trial date has not been set. Scheduled for trial were Shamariay Duntae Locke,...