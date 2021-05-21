St Alphonsus mobile vaccine unit

The Saint Alphonsus mobile vaccine unit will be in Weiser May 24-28 to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who recieved their first dose from them trhee weeks ago. They are also adding a third trip to Weiser to take place June 14-19 for those that would like to get the first dose durring next weeks clinic. Those that are 12 to 15 years old are now eligable get the vaccine and are invited to take part in the mobile event.