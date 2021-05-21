Aksys Announces Stylish Fighter Blazing Strike

I am an MMORPG nerd at heart, and it is hard for me not to get excited whenever I hear news of a new title hitting the scene. Despite plenty of lackluster titles out there, it is cool to see that MMORPGs are still getting made and that the genre hasn’t fully died out in the creativity department. I recently had the chance to play the Alpha Build of the upcoming MMORPG Swords of Legends Online. Despite my initial hesitation due to the poor track record of MMORPGs from that region, I found myself pleasantly surprised with what this adventure had to offer.