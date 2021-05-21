Aksys Announces Stylish Fighter Blazing Strike
As a child of the 80’s and a fan of arcades, this is pretty sweet news. Aksys Games has revealed a new fighting game they’re slated to publish called Blazing Strike. Developed by RareBreed Makes Games, it’s slated to come to PC and consoles in Spring of 2022. What’s cool about the game is it looks to combine old school fighting games with modern mechanics. Blazing Strike is inspired by iconic fighters from Capcom and SNK, and will look to make momentum a key element of combat.www.heypoorplayer.com