World's leading charger supplier, listed company Aohai technology(Aohai) announced the official release of smart brand Aohi in the early of 2021. The newly launched brand Aohi involves a new brand identity with a new logo, new website and official stores for global users. The tagline "To Charge, To Explore" plays on the core concept of Aohi, which Aohi aims to helps consumers to empower the smart world and deliver an exceptional smart life experience. At a deep level, it is also an immediate call to action for consumers to explore with no hesitation.