The Nintendo Switch Pro has long been rumored, and Universal Display Corp may have provided even more evidence for the system's existence. In a first quarter investor call, the company mentions the reports that Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the upgraded model of the Switch console. It should be noted that the investor call does not specifically confirm anything. The wording seems to avoid doing just that, instead pointing to previous reports about the screen, which were shared by Bloomberg back in March. However, it seems unlikely this would have come up in an investor call if it were untrue!