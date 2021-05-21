newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Last Spell Offers Early Discount and Overview Trailer

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be familiar with The Arcade Crew for publishing such wonderful titles as Blazing Chrome and Kunai, but get excited about their next adventure. It’s a tactical rogue-lite called The Last Spell. Developed by Ishtar Games, it’s a harrowing tactical adventure. Players will face horde after horde of malicious monsters. If that sounds like your sort of game, here’s some more great news. The Last Spell is hitting Steam Early Access on June 3rd. If you purchase the game within two weeks of that release, you’ll get a nifty 10% discount.

www.heypoorplayer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Trailer#Adventure Games#Steam Games#Metal Gear#End Game#Ishtar Games#Hpp#The Arcade Crew#Discount#Horde#Endless Hordes#Early Access#The Game#Gear Challenge Players#Malicious Monsters#Unpredictable Scenarios#Enemies#Blazing Chrome#Swift Combat#Flanks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Gets Gameplay Overview Trailer - News

CI Games has released a gameplay overview trailer for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. The trailer provides a look at the maps, customizable weapons, equipment, and more. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme long-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Video: Game Builder Garage Japanese overview trailer

For a long while now, Nintendo has been giving some of their upcoming first-party releases a trailer that gives a general explanation of the game. These overview trailers are usually uploaded in Japanese first, and then an English version releases a few weeks later. Well, this pattern has continued with another overview trailer releasing tonight.
Video GamesIGN

No More Heroes 3 - Series Overview Trailer

Learn more about Travis Touchdown and the No More Heroes series in this overview trailer. Fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings when No More Heroes 3 launches for Nintendo Switch on August 27, 2021.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

No More Heroes III Series Overview Trailer

Marvelous have released a Series Overview trailer for No More Heroes III; separate from the earlier livestream. As previously reported, aliens have invaded, and Travis must now enter the intergalactic superhero league to defeat them. Now armed with a Death Glove, he has new special skills that can be upgraded and customized to help carve through enemies, along with new forms.
Video GamesGamespot

New Xbox Game Sale Offers Huge Discounts On Games For Achievement Hunters

If you're a fan of boosting your Gamerscore or playing as your favorite DC heroes, then Xbox has the sales for you. The Achievement Enthusiast Sale and DC Franchise Sale are both live for Xbox systems right now, offering up to 80% off games for Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S, and with Smart Delivery, many of them will automatically upgrade if played on the newer consoles. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control, and the underrated Immortals: Fenyx Rising are all included with big discounts.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Get Hyped For BIOMUTANT With These Trailers And Offers

A game that many have been anticipating for quite some time now is finally gearing up for their release! Set to launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, Experiment 101 is building more hype for Biomutant with some intriguing offers. While the offers are coming out, THQ Nordic is doing what publishers do best before a game release - publish new trailers. Check out the environment with the World Trailer at the bottom of this article and enjoy some badass gameplay with the trailer above.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush Gets Overview Trailer - News

Nintendo has released an overview trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush that is just over five minutes long. It features playable characters, a new mode, different courses, and additional game details. View the overview trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Speed Golf – In the new fast-paced...
Video GamesGematsu

The Last Spell launches in Early Access on June 3

Turn-based tactical RPG The Last Spell will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on June 3 for $19.99, publisher The Arcade Crew and Gamera Game, and developer CCCP announced. The game will be available at a 10 percent-off discount price for the first two weeks after launch. The...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Back 4 Blood trailer gives an overview of the eight playable characters

The latest Back 4 Blood trailer gives an overview of the eight playable characters known as the ‘Cleaners’ and some of the Ridden that you’ll be fighting. Back 4 Blood is the latest co-op zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios — the team that brought us Left 4 Dead — and the game’s latest trailer gives us a look at who we’ll be able to play as. The Cleaners are a group of survivors that actively seek out the Ridden in an attempt to exterminate them. You’ll have eight playable characters to choose from:
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Story Overview Trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, draws ever closer as a trailer that serves as an intro to the story comes out. With another Monster Hunter Digital Event right around the corner, this could be one of the last tidbits of info we get before then. As for the trailer itself, if you’re looking for more peeks at the gameplay then you’re not going to be in luck this time around. It’s far more informative in nature and focuses down on solely the story aspects of the game. A lot of it is in fact information that we’ve already heard about at some point, but this trailer does a nice job of putting everything you need to know together in a more whole format. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, go ahead and give it a look over before a bit more of what’s seen in it gets broken down.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER trailer provides fresh game overview

Back in March, developer MidBoss announced that Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Q1 2022. Today, Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER received a new trailer that provides a succinct overview of the basics of the game, in addition to announcing an Xbox Series X version of the game. (Frankly, it’s bizarre that version wasn’t already announced, since what could possibly be the difference between any of these versions of a low-demand 2D pixel art game?)
Video GamesIGN

Badlanders - Overview Trailer

Learn about the survival looter shooter mobile game, Badlanders, in this trailer for the game, as well as get a look at a new map featuring a desert landscape, as well as new weapons and attachments. In Badlanders, scavengers fight for treasure and glory upon the ruins of a once-great civilization. To get an edge over your opponents, enhancing your gear is a must. Customize firearms to fit your own playstyle. But do not forget, you need to leave the battlefield alive in order to secure your valuables, you can sell them to other players for additional profits and if you have a really good business sense, build your own empire and the world is yours.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Miitopia: overview trailer, Yoiko showcase Part 2

On Friday (May 21st), a whacky RPG unlike any other where you get to decide who the heroes and the bad guys are, will be released on Nintendo Switch. If you want to get up to speed on everything the game has to offer, make sure to check out the overview trailer Nintendo of America shared yesterday!
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Unexplored 2 Is a Roguelike With Tabletop Elements

Roguelikes come in all shapes and sizes. You have top-down shooters like Enter the Gungeon, fantasy slashers like Hades, and third-person shooters like Returnal, just to name a few. The distinction between a roguelike and roguelite has a bit of a grey area, but the consensus is that the role that permadeath plays is common distinguisher. Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy blurs the line further than most. There is premadeath, but you can play within the same world as a previous run, except when you reach a point of no return.
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

Days of Play sale offers discounts on PS4 and PS5 exclusives

Sony has now announced a list of exclusive games that will be featured in the upcoming Days of Play sale. Over on PlayStation Blog, there is a list of the games in the sale and the activities lined up as part of the PlayStation Player Celebration. The first part of...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘PUBG’ Spinoff ‘Project Cowboy’ Is Based On Wild West Custom Games

Krafton Inc has announced Project Cowboy, which will be the third spinoff title revealed to take place in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds universe. The news comes from Bloter, a South Korean outlet, but the information was translated by PUBG leaker PlayerIGN. Project Cowboy is a codename for the upcoming game but I think they shouldn't change it, because it's comical yet ticks all of the boxes. The game appears to be inspired by the community's own creation of a popular western-themed custom game that restricts players to only using pistols and Win94s and set in Miramar for that desert backdrop. Krafton was clear in its statement to the outlet that Project Cowboy is "a new IP game for Battlegrounds," and the title will be a priority for its teams, owing to the job openings that havecropped up at the studio.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Check Out the Scarlet Nexus Demo on Xbox - Available Now

Have you been waiting for the anime brain-punk RPG Scarlet Nexus? If so, and you’re an Xbox owner, you can hop into the game’s demo that released earlier this week. You can demo the game until the 27th of May. If you own an Xbox One or an Xbox Series...