The Last Spell Offers Early Discount and Overview Trailer
You may be familiar with The Arcade Crew for publishing such wonderful titles as Blazing Chrome and Kunai, but get excited about their next adventure. It’s a tactical rogue-lite called The Last Spell. Developed by Ishtar Games, it’s a harrowing tactical adventure. Players will face horde after horde of malicious monsters. If that sounds like your sort of game, here’s some more great news. The Last Spell is hitting Steam Early Access on June 3rd. If you purchase the game within two weeks of that release, you’ll get a nifty 10% discount.www.heypoorplayer.com