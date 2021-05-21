The Last Spell Offers Early Discount and Overview Trailer

The release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, draws ever closer as a trailer that serves as an intro to the story comes out. With another Monster Hunter Digital Event right around the corner, this could be one of the last tidbits of info we get before then. As for the trailer itself, if you’re looking for more peeks at the gameplay then you’re not going to be in luck this time around. It’s far more informative in nature and focuses down on solely the story aspects of the game. A lot of it is in fact information that we’ve already heard about at some point, but this trailer does a nice job of putting everything you need to know together in a more whole format. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, go ahead and give it a look over before a bit more of what’s seen in it gets broken down.