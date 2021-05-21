Watch Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan preview Bellator 259

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place tonight, emanating from the WWE Thunderdome inside the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa. No live fans will be in the building for Backlash, a contrast from April's WrestleMania, which featured around 20,000 fans each night. The show starts at 7PM Eastern time and will air on Peacock for Peacock Premium subscribers in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. It looks like the show could end nice and early tonight, as there are only six matches booked so far, and none of them are big gimmick matches that will take a long time. Of course, another match or two could always be added before the show.