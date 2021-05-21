newsbreak-logo
UFC

Watch Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan preview Bellator 259

By The MMA Report Staff
themmareport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this clip from the May 19 episode of The MMA Report Podcast, Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan preview tonight’s Bellator 259. This episode of The MMA Report Podcast is presented by HVMN. HVMN is a nutrition company that takes the mystery out of counting macros. They’re results-driven, modern nutrition for modern lifestyles, with less sugar than competitors. Right now, HVMN is offering our listeners an additional 10% off your first order when you go to HVMN.com/MMAREPORT.

