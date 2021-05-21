Rediscovering California's first Japanese colony in El Dorado County | Bartell's Backroads
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Atop a sun-beaten hill in El Dorado County’s gold country lies a single grave. The marble headstone sits two miles from the infamous gold discovery site in Coloma. The person who lies here was not a gold miner, military member or entrepreneur, but rather a refugee. The first of their culture to travel to California. Her name was Okei-san and she arrived in the summer of 1869.www.abc10.com