More than 1 million Riverside County residents receive coronavirus vaccine

By Steve Scauzillo
Riverside Press Enterprise
 3 days ago

Riverside County reached an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus, county officials reported Friday, May 21. For the first time, more than 1 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose. According to state statistics, 1,001,670 county residents are either fully or partially vaccinated as of Thursday, May 20, the latest date for vaccination numbers, surpassing a total of 994,079 on Wednesday, May 19.

Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Advocates Warn Seniors and Caregivers About Scams Around Vaccinations

Riverside County clinics do not require payment for COVID-19 shots or appointments RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Seniors and their caregivers should never give out financial information to callers, websites or emailers who insist the data is required to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, Riverside County officials advised this week. “Riverside County does not ask residents to pay for vaccinations or vaccination appointments,” said Jewel Lee, director of Office on Aging. “Scammers are preying on seniors and at-risk adults who are seeking services during the pandemic recovery.” One-fifth of Riverside County’s 2.5 million residents are age 60 or older. They are frequent targets for fraudsters and phishing scams because they own assets, said Michaela.
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...
Riverside County, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

120,000 Riverside County households to receive food benefits on Sunday

Just over 120,000 Riverside County households that receive CalFresh food assistance can expect additional emergency relief on their benefits card on Sunday (May 16). CalFresh, also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income and working-class households buy nutritious food, provides free school meals for qualified children and gives customers access to educational and job training programs that promote independence.
Temecula, CAmynewsla.com

Pechanga Resort to Fully Reopen Next Week

The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Friday. “We are really excited to open our...
Riverside County, CAValley News

RCHCA protects habitat for 25 years

When the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency (RCHCA) was created in 1996, it was to protect and defend wildlife that fell under the Endangered Species Act. As a Joint Powers Authority consisting of the County of Riverside and the cities of Corona, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Perris, Riverside, Temecula and Wildomar, the agency is responsible for managing conserved lands for the Endangered Stephens’ Kangaroo Rat (SKR). The RCHCA is administered by the Western Riverside Council of Governments, a sub-regional planning organization serving 1.8 million residents in Western Riverside County. The conservation agency was formed to plan for, acquire and manage habitat for the SKR and other endangered, threatened and candidate species. “The RCHCA’s mi.