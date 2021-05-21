More than 1 million Riverside County residents receive coronavirus vaccine
Riverside County reached an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus, county officials reported Friday, May 21. For the first time, more than 1 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose. According to state statistics, 1,001,670 county residents are either fully or partially vaccinated as of Thursday, May 20, the latest date for vaccination numbers, surpassing a total of 994,079 on Wednesday, May 19.www.pe.com