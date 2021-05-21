More than 1 million Riverside County residents receive coronavirus vaccine

Riverside County clinics do not require payment for COVID-19 shots or appointments RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Seniors and their caregivers should never give out financial information to callers, websites or emailers who insist the data is required to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, Riverside County officials advised this week. “Riverside County does not ask residents to pay for vaccinations or vaccination appointments,” said Jewel Lee, director of Office on Aging. “Scammers are preying on seniors and at-risk adults who are seeking services during the pandemic recovery.” One-fifth of Riverside County’s 2.5 million residents are age 60 or older. They are frequent targets for fraudsters and phishing scams because they own assets, said Michaela.