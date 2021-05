Granbury resident Tommy Engle laughs while recalling his days as a cadaver stand in. “When I was 5 or 6 my dad and officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office or Cleburne Police Department would take me out in the woods and bury me in leaves or creek beds or whatever and train dogs to come find me,” Engle said. “I was probably too young to even be sure what they were doing. I just remember my dad telling me, ‘Just lay down here and be good.’”