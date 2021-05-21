MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 112 – Joe Tanis

After 20 years — maybe even longer — the Chicago Bears finally got it right Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft. Four years, four long, long years, after moving up to take a quarterback with the second pick of the draft that nobody wanted, the Bears made a bold move after starting the night with the 20th pick. They gave up more to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 11 than they did to get Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in 2017, two first-round picks, essentially, a fifth-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.