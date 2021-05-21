MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 112 – Joe Tanis
On the latest MISportsNow Podcast, we catch up with Hart football coach Joe Tanis.
Tanis is entering his first season with the Pirates after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming.
