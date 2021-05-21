newsbreak-logo
Politics

Gov. Gordon appoints new Public Records Ombudsman

By News Team
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced Friday the appointment of Darlena Potter to replace Ruth Van Mark as Wyoming's Public Records Ombudsman. Potter has served as Governor Gordon's Constituent Liaison since September of 2019, serving effectively as a conduit that provides assistance to both state agencies and constituents. Potter has previous experience serving in both state and federal government agencies. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Wyoming and a Masters in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

