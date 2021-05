Look at what it takes to get a seat at the table. Generally, you need to be born on third base, which is obviously far less likely to happen to families of color, but at least the Minnesota Timberwolves have an owner with 31 career triples. Alex Rodriguez, along with Tech Entrepreneur Marc Lore, have purchased the T-Wolves from Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion. The transaction will make Rodriguez the only majority owner in the NBA who is Latino.